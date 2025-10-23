DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Bhaitika" brings together siblings from Burma and Nepal

"Bhaitika" brings together siblings from Burma and Nepal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:55 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251023091938
Advertisement

Bharatpur [Nepal], October 23 (ANI): This year's Bhaitika, the final day of Yama Panchak, became special for Ramesh Gautam as he got to celebrate the sibling festival for the first time. Clad in a Nepali Dhaka topi and with a seven-colored tika on his forehead and a garland of marigold around his neck, Ramesh celebrated this festival for the first time in Nepal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bhaitika, which falls on the second lunar day of Shukla Paksha (Bright fortnight) in the month of Kartik in the Bikram Sambat (BS) calendar, is believed to strengthen the bond between brothers and sisters.

Advertisement

"I came from Burma (Myanmar) to celebrate the festival with the family of my grandparent's siblings. My grandfather had left Nepal about 90 years back, and today I am here celebrating the festival of Diwali. This festival has continued since ages," Ramesh told ANI.

"Today we are celebrating the festival of Bhaitika, the final day of Tihar. On this day, sisters pray for the removal of obstacles for their brothers and the well-being of the siblings. We have just completed the ritual of receiving the tika; the celebration is about to start for this reunion," Ramesh added.

Advertisement

Also revered as Yam Panchak, the nation rejoices in the observance of Bhai Tika, when sisters, with hearts full of devotion, faith, and loyalty, adorn their brothers with vibrant or seven-colored tika, praying for their longevity, health, and prosperity.

The reunion of brothers and sisters is also linked with the religious belief of Yama, the lord of death, meeting his sister Yamuna. Yama is believed to meet his sister Yamuna after a long time, and Yamuna puts tika on her brother's forehead and prays for his well-being.

Following Yamuna, sisters ask brothers to sit in a specially anointed place around which a trail of mustard oil is drawn, which is believed to protect brothers from Yama. It is also believed that the trail will never dry out and will always keep them protected from devils or evil powers.

After drawing the trail, the sisters put on the colorful tika consisting of seven colors and a garland of marigold or globe amaranth (Makhamali) around the neck of their brothers. Brothers also do the same for their sisters.

The sisters also offer their brothers a treat that consists of sweets, walnuts, spices, and "Sel," a special cake made of rice flour, deep-fried in oil, shaped like a ring and filled with sugar. Brothers, in return, reward their sisters with presents and money.

"Today is the last day of Tihar, Bhaitika, and this festival of Tihar is observed for five days. On this last day, we just offered tika to each other, brothers and sisters, and we are wrapping it up," Puja Sharma, a resident of Bharatpur who also offered tika to Ramesh, told ANI.

Each year, the fifth day of Tihar, which stands as the second grandest festival in Nepal, is commemorated on the Shukla Dwitiya of Kartik, a day when brothers receive tika from their beloved sisters. This day is also known as Yama Dwitiya. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts