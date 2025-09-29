DT
PT
Home / World / 'Bharat Corner' inaugurated at Tel Aviv High School to deepen engagement of Israeli youth with India

'Bharat Corner' inaugurated at Tel Aviv High School to deepen engagement of Israeli youth with India

ANI
Updated At : 09:15 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 29 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Israel inaugurated a section dedicated to India, titled 'Bharat Corner' at the Tel Aviv Ironi Yud Dalet High School Library, which is aimed at deepening the engagement of the youth of Israel with India.

The Embassy shared the details in a post on X on Sunday.

It also noted that ahead of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary next week, tributes were paid and a lecture on Gandhian values and methods was also organised, which looked at the relevance of Gandhian philosophy in present times.

The Embassy wrote on X, "Embassy of India inaugurated 'Bharat Corner' at Tel Aviv Ironi Yud Dalet High School Library to deepen engagement of youth of Israel with India. Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary next week, a lecture on Gandhian values and methods was also organised- Dr Lauren Dagen echoed the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy in today's world."

India and Israel have warm and forward-looking ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had noted in a previous statement how the civilizational relations between the countries date back more than two millennia. India has welcomed Jews for several centuries, and their contribution, in turn, has enriched Indian culture. India is known in Israel as an ancient nation with strong cultural traditions and as an attractive tourist destination.

The bilateral cultural exchanges span all fields of art and culture, including youth exchanges.

The MEA noted that Yoga and Ayurveda are popular in Israel, and the International Day of Yoga is always well-attended and celebrated with great enthusiasm.

The Indian Cultural Centre in Tel Aviv started functioning in January 2020 and regularly organizes events to promote cultural ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

