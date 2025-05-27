"Bharat kisi ko cheddta nahi, cheddhta hain toh chodhta nahi:" BJP MP Anurag Thakur

Johannesburg (South Africa) [India], May 27 (ANI): BJP MP Anurag Thakur, member of all-party delegation led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, on Tuesday stated that India's launch of Operation Sindoor to attack nine terrorist locations in Pakistan was a message that India would not stand anyone who provoked them.

He further stated that to get freedom from terrorism, India would have to rein in terrorism, and added that Pakistan's acts of terrorism should be exposed before the world.

"We carried out a precise and decisive attack on 9 terrorist locations in Pakistan, we should that Bharat kisi ko chhedta nahi par agar Bharat ko koi chhedta hai to Bharat chhoddta nahi... Today, we want freedom from terrorism, we have to rein in terrorism. What Pakistan did in Pahalgam should be exposed before the world, that the land of Pakistan gives birth to terrorism, nurtures it and exports it around the world. India has given a clear message that talks and terror can't go together, trade and terror can't go together, blood and water can't flow together..." Thakur told ANI.

He further stated that the third generation belonging to the land of Nelson Mandela gave the message similar to that of Mahatma Gandhi which spoke about peace and non-violence.

"We can see Tirangan in the hands of young children. If we talk about the third generation, they are giving a message that coming to the land of Nelson Mandela from the land of Mahatma Gandhi, both spoke about peace and non-violence..." he added.

Thakur also thanked the Indian diaspora of Johannesburg for their warm welcome.

"I extend greetings to the Indian diaspora for the warm welcome," Thakur said.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

