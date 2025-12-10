Bharat Parv celebrates creative partnership between India-UK

London [UK], December 10 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in UK hosted 'Bharat Parv', which celebrated the creative partnership between the two countries.

With the theme- Bharat Parv: Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries', the event took place on December 9 at the Courthouse Hotel.

The event saw cultural performances from various parts of India.

In a series of posts on X, the Indian High Commission about WAVES Bazaar and India Cine Hub at FOCUS 2025., which sparked conversations on the theme of future of screen storytelling.

"India at FOCUS 2025! WAVES Bazaar and the India Cine Hub lit up London with India's creative energy--sparking fresh conversations, connections, and collaborations for the future of screen storytelling."

"A full house at the WAVES India Reception at FOCUS 2025! The gathering brought together industry leaders for an afternoon of collaboration and celebration of India's rising influence in global storytelling."

"A vibrant #IndiaUK Collaboration Roundtable at #FOCUS2025, with insightful perspectives from industry experts. DHC Kartik Pande visited the India Pavilion and state pavilions exhibiting content on India as a global filming destination."

India-UK historical ties, over the years have transformed into a robust, multi-faceted, mutually beneficial relationship.

Earlier in October while speaking at the UK National Day celebrations at the UK Embassy in New Delhi, EAM S Jaishankar had highlighted how 2025 was exceptional year for India-UK cooperation.

" Over the years, our ties have evolved from a complicated historic association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership. This year has been an exceptional year for our modern relationship. We welcomed PM Kier Starmer in Mumbai, accompanied by the largest every trade delegation from the UK. PM Modi himself visited the UK 3 months ago, when the historic comprehensive economic and trade agreement was signed. During that visit, he also adopted Vision 2035, to guide our ties across 5 pillars - growth, technology and innovation; defence and security; climate change and clean energy; education," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar welcomed the approval of nine leading UK universities to establish campuses in India, marking a significant development in education cooperation. (ANI)

