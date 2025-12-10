DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Bharat Parv celebrates creative partnership between India-UK

Bharat Parv celebrates creative partnership between India-UK

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:30 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK], December 10 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in UK hosted 'Bharat Parv', which celebrated the creative partnership between the two countries.

Advertisement

With the theme- Bharat Parv: Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries', the event took place on December 9 at the Courthouse Hotel.

Advertisement

The event saw cultural performances from various parts of India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a series of posts on X, the Indian High Commission about WAVES Bazaar and India Cine Hub at FOCUS 2025., which sparked conversations on the theme of future of screen storytelling.

"India at FOCUS 2025! WAVES Bazaar and the India Cine Hub lit up London with India's creative energy--sparking fresh conversations, connections, and collaborations for the future of screen storytelling."

https://x.com/HCI_London/status/1998404710609346639?s=20

"A full house at the WAVES India Reception at FOCUS 2025! The gathering brought together industry leaders for an afternoon of collaboration and celebration of India's rising influence in global storytelling."

https://x.com/HCI_London/status/1998406707660165519?s=20

"A vibrant #IndiaUK Collaboration Roundtable at #FOCUS2025, with insightful perspectives from industry experts. DHC Kartik Pande visited the India Pavilion and state pavilions exhibiting content on India as a global filming destination."

https://x.com/HCI_London/status/1998424785831780478?s=20

India-UK historical ties, over the years have transformed into a robust, multi-faceted, mutually beneficial relationship.

Earlier in October while speaking at the UK National Day celebrations at the UK Embassy in New Delhi, EAM S Jaishankar had highlighted how 2025 was exceptional year for India-UK cooperation.

" Over the years, our ties have evolved from a complicated historic association to a dynamic and forward-looking partnership. This year has been an exceptional year for our modern relationship. We welcomed PM Kier Starmer in Mumbai, accompanied by the largest every trade delegation from the UK. PM Modi himself visited the UK 3 months ago, when the historic comprehensive economic and trade agreement was signed. During that visit, he also adopted Vision 2035, to guide our ties across 5 pillars - growth, technology and innovation; defence and security; climate change and clean energy; education," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar welcomed the approval of nine leading UK universities to establish campuses in India, marking a significant development in education cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts