New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conferment of Ethiopia's highest award, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia', by his Ethiopian counterpart, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, is a milestone in India-Ethiopia ties.

Advertisement

Shah said that it was a moment of pride for every Indian, signifying Bharat's rising stature in global diplomacy under his leadership. Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th top foreign State award bestowed on PM Modi.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "A moment of pride for every Indian. Congratulations to PM Shri Narendra ModiJi on being bestowed with Ethiopia's highest award, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.' It is the 28th accolade to Modi Ji's statesmanship by a foreign nation, signifying Bharat's rising stature in global diplomacy under his leadership. This honour will remain a milestone in the friendship between India and Ethiopia."

Advertisement

A moment of pride for every Indian. Congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on being bestowed with Ethiopia’s highest award, the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.’ It is the 28th accolade to Modi Ji’s statesmanship by a foreign nation, signifying Bharat's rising stature in… pic.twitter.com/c36YejngSD — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 16, 2025

PM Modi said the recognition belongs to the countless Indians whose trust, contributions, and efforts have shaped and strengthened the bilateral partnership.

PM Modi is the first global Head of State or Head of Government to receive this award. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali bestowed the award. In his remarks, PM Modi said that the prize is a matter of great pride for him.

Advertisement

"Just now, I have been conferred with the highest award of the country - The Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia. To be honoured by a very ancient and prosperous civilisation of the world is a matter of great pride for me. On behalf of all Indians, I humbly accept this honour. This award is for all those numerous Indians who shaped our partnership," the Prime Minister said.

"On this occasion, I also express heartfelt gratitude to my friend PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. Last month, when we met during the G20 Summit in South Africa, with great love and right, you had urged me to visit Ethiopia. How could I have turned down this invitation from my friend, my brother? So, at the first chance, I decided to come to Ethiopia," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He was accorded a warm welcome at the airport. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)