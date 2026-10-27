Bhupender Yadav arrives in Armenia for COP17, to highlight India’s biodiversity efforts

Yerevan [Armenia], October 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, to participate in the high-level segment of the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17-CBD), where he will highlight India's biodiversity conservation efforts and achievements at bilateral and multilateral forums.

In a post on X, Yadav said India would present its views, initiatives and achievements in conserving its rich natural biodiversity during the meetings over the next few days.

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“Arrived in Yerevan, Armenia today to participate in the high-level segment of the 17th meeting of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17- CBD). Over the next few days, will present India's views, efforts and achievements in conserving its rich natural natural biodiversity across the different bilateral and multilaterals forums,” he said.

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Highlighting India's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said the country's conservation initiatives had contributed to significant progress towards achieving the targets under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

“Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India's focus on conservation efforts has resulted in significant progress in achieving targets under the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and offers lessons for strengthening ABS implementation in diverse national contexts,” he added.

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The conference, which began on October 19, marks the first global review of collective progress towards implementing the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted in 2022. The framework aims to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and achieve a vision of living in harmony with nature by 2050.

According to the United Nations, the conference comes amid growing concerns over the rapid decline of global biodiversity and the need for stronger international cooperation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged governments, businesses and communities to accelerate efforts to protect biodiversity, warning that climate change, pollution, invasive species and unsustainable exploitation of natural resources continue to threaten ecosystems.

The UN has also highlighted progress in expanding protected areas since 2022, while cautioning that global efforts remain insufficient to meet the target of conserving 30 per cent of the world's land and oceans by 2030.

COP17 is being held alongside meetings under the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety and the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing. (ANI)

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