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Home / World / Bhutan dedicates one of 108 sacred stupas to PM Modi; Rijiju attends consecration

Bhutan dedicates one of 108 sacred stupas to PM Modi; Rijiju attends consecration

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Stupa 76 had been dedicated to Modi in recognition of his vision and efforts to deepen the enduring friendship between the 2 neighbouring countries

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New Delhi, Updated At : 06:56 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju with King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during the dedication of Stupa No. 76 to PM Narendra Modi at Gelephu Mindfulness City, in Sarpang on Sunday. Image credit/X @KirenRijiju
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In a rare symbolic gesture, Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has dedicated one of 108 sacred stupas to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognising his contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who represented India at the consecration ceremony in Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City, said Stupa 76 had been dedicated to Modi in recognition of his vision and efforts to deepen the enduring friendship between the neighbouring countries.

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The consecration of the 108 stupas was held from October 31 to November 2 on the occasion of Lhabab Duchen, an important Buddhist festival. Rijiju holds the Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs portfolios.

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Describing the dedication as an honour for India, Rijiju said a stupa was not merely a monument but a physical representation of the Buddha’s enlightened mind. Dedicating one to an individual was considered highly meritorious, auspicious and spiritually significant in Buddhist tradition, he said.

The ceremony was attended by the Bhutanese King and Queen, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and members of the public. The consecration rituals were accompanied by the blowing of dungchens, traditional long horns used in Buddhist ceremonies.

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The choice of Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan’s ambitious development initiative, for the ceremony also brought the kingdom’s Buddhist heritage into focus.

The gesture highlights the deep cultural and spiritual bonds underpinning India-Bhutan relations, with Buddhism serving as an important civilisational link between the two countries. India, the birthplace of Buddhism, shares longstanding religious and people-to-people ties with the Himalayan kingdom.

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