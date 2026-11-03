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Home / World / Bhutan dedicates sacred Stupa 76 at Gelephu Mindfulness City to PM Modi

Bhutan dedicates sacred Stupa 76 at Gelephu Mindfulness City to PM Modi

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ANI
Updated At : 02:22 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Bhutan has dedicated Stupa 76 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his vision and commitment to strengthening India-Bhutan friendship, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, describing the gesture as a “great honour” for India.

Rijiju attended the sacred ceremony marking the raising and consecration of 108 Buddhist stupas, also known as Jangchub Chortens, at the Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan on the occasion of Lhabab Duchen.

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Sharing details of the ceremony on X, Rijiju said, “On Lhabab Duchen, I had the honour of attending the sacred ceremony of raising and consecration of 108 stupas at Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan, accompanied by the blowing of Dungchens.”

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The ceremony was held in the presence of the King of Bhutan, Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and the people of Bhutan.

Expressing gratitude to the King for dedicating one of the stupas to the Indian Prime Minister, Rijiju said, “We are honoured that this sacred Stupa 76 is dedicated to PM Narendra Modi ji for his vision and commitment to India-Bhutan friendship.”

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He also said he had the honour of attending a royal audience with the King in Gelephu, where he conveyed Prime Minister Modi's greetings and reaffirmed India's commitment to the bilateral partnership.

Congratulating Bhutan on the construction of the 108 Buddhist stupas, Rijiju said the structures were built in six hours on November 1, 2026, with the participation of more than 40,000 volunteers, monks and artisans who began the work after midnight.

He expressed gratitude to the King for dedicating Stupa 76 to Modi, describing it as a symbol of the spiritual and civilisational ties shared by India and Bhutan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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