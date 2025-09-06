Bhutan, India ink 570 MW Wangchhu hydropower project deal

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said that the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydropower Project agreement signed between Adani Power Ltd. and Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) is a "historic" milestone in Bhutan-India clean energy cooperation.

"This evening, I joined in witnessing the signing of the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydropower Project agreement between Adani Power Ltd. and DGPC, a milestone in Bhutan-India clean energy cooperation," Tobgay posted on X.

His visit to India has combined diplomatic, cultural and spiritual engagements.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met the Bhutanese leader in Delhi and conveyed warm greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After their meeting, Jaishankar said the partnership between India and Bhutan is "unique and time-tested" and continues to grow stronger.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and his spouse Aum Tashi Doma on Friday visited the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. During their visit, the Bhutanese dignitaries offered prayers at the temple and took part in rituals. They also inspected the temple premises.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, along with his spouse Aum Tashi Doma, is currently on an official visit to India.

The visit comes as part of Tobgay's ongoing India tour, which underscores the close cultural and spiritual ties between India and Bhutan. (ANI)

