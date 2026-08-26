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Home / World / Bhutan King meets Bangladesh President Mirza Fakhrul during Dhaka transit

Bhutan King meets Bangladesh President Mirza Fakhrul during Dhaka transit

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ANI
Updated At : 10:23 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 26 (ANI): Bangladesh President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir welcomed King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka early Wednesday, Bangabhaban said in a press release.

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A special aircraft carrying the King of Bhutan made a brief transit stop in Dhaka early morning en route to Bhutan from Singapore.

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During the approximately one-hour stopover at the airport, the President met the King of Bhutan in a courtesy call at the VVIP Lounge, where they held cordial discussions on various issues of mutual interest.

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During the meeting, the President invited the King of Bhutan and members of the Royal Family to pay an official visit to Bangladesh at their convenience. In response, the Bhutanese King extended an invitation to the President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit Bhutan at a mutually convenient time, Bangabhaban said.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on assuming office as President. The President conveyed warm greetings to the King and the Royal Family on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh. In turn, the Bhutanese King expressed his best wishes for the government and people of Bangladesh, it added.

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During the conversation, the President highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between Bangladesh and Bhutan, noting, "Bhutan always holds a special place in our hearts, as it was the first country in the world to recognise Bangladesh on December 6, 1971."

The President also recalled with deep respect the special affection and goodwill that the present King's father, King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, has always shown towards Bangladesh.

Reflecting on the shared aspirations for development and prosperity, the King of Bhutan emphasised further expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including education, trade, and investment, Bangabhaban said.

The King informed the President about his visionary Gelephu Mindfulness City project and sought Bangladesh's participation and cooperation in this initiative. Expressing keen interest and praising the project, the President stated that Bangladesh is ready to work closely with Bhutan to advance transformative regional initiatives for mutual benefit, prosperity, and sustainable development.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, the Ambassador of Bhutan to Bangladesh, and senior officials of the Government of Bangladesh were present during the courtesy call.

The special flight carrying the King of Bhutan departed Dhaka for Bhutan at around 6:30 AM (local time). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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