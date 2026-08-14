Bhutan King writes to Assam CM Sarma, expresses condolences over lives lost in state floods

Thimphu [Bhutan], August 14 (ANI): King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has expressed heartfelt condolences to the people of Assam affected by the recent floods and assured the state of Bhutan's full solidarity and support in its recovery efforts.

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In a letter addressed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Bhutanese King conveyed his condolences to those who lost their families and homes in the floods.

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"The people of Bhutan join me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency and the people of Assam, in particular those who have lost their families and homes in the recent floods. We offer our prayers in memory of the deceased," the letter stated.

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The King also highlighted the increasing frequency and severity of disasters across the region, linking them to the challenges posed by a changing global climate.

"The increasing frequency and severity of such disasters across our region is a stark reminder of our shared vulnerability to the consequences of a changing global climate," he said.

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He emphasised that the challenges faced by the region must be confronted collectively in the years ahead. Despite the loss and damage caused by the floods, King Jigme Khesar praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership in managing the crisis.

"Despite the great loss and damage, Your Excellency's strength and resolve in leading the state's response in this time of crisis is admirable," he said.

The Bhutanese King further assured Assam of his country's continued friendship and support as the state works towards rebuilding and recovery.

"Please know that Bhutan stands in full solidarity with the people of Assam. We extend our wholehearted support and friendship as you work to rebuild and recover," the letter read.

The message comes amid the ongoing impact of floods in Assam, which have caused loss of life and damage to homes and livelihoods across several parts of the state.

The death toll due to the ongoing flood situation in Assam has reached 103, with casualties reported across several districts as large parts of the state continue to reel under the impact of floods and intensive rainfall, according to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam bulletin.

According to the latest DRIMS Assam bulletin issued on Wednesday, the death toll in the state has reached 103. The latest figure comes amid the continuing flood situation in Assam, where several areas have been affected by rising water levels and inundation.

The flood situation has remained a major concern in Assam, with affected areas continuing to deal with the impact of inundation. Authorities have been monitoring the situation and carrying out relief and rescue measures in affected areas. (ANI)

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