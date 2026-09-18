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Home / World / Bhutan PM invites Bangladesh counterpart Tarique Rahman to visit Bhutan

Bhutan PM invites Bangladesh counterpart Tarique Rahman to visit Bhutan

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 18 (ANI): Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit Bhutan.

Bangladesh's Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, MP, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir received Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport during his brief stopover in Dhaka on Thursday.

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During the brief interaction, the Minister and State Minister conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Rahman to the Bhutanese Prime Minister.

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While transiting through Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka en route to Germany, Bhutan's Prime Minister reiterated his earlier invitation to Rahman to visit Bhutan. During the stopover, he held a meeting with the two Bangladeshi ministers.

According to a senior official from Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who spoke to ANI over the phone, the meeting covered the upcoming visit, the SAARC issue and ways to strengthen cooperation between Bangladesh and Bhutan in the future.

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The two sides agreed that the next Secretary General of SAARC will be from Bhutan. They also discussed cooperation in education, culture and other sectors.

The Ministers appreciated the excellent bonds of friendship between Bangladesh and Bhutan, which have been cemented over time since Bhutan became the first country to recognise Bangladesh in 1971. Both sides discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.

The Ministers also expressed Bangladesh's keen interest in contributing to the development of Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), particularly by providing professionals as well as skilled and semi-skilled human resources.

Recalling the vision of late President Ziaur Rahman for a prosperous South Asia, the Ministers requested Bhutan's support for the revitalisation of SAARC for the collective benefit of the region and its peoples.

The Ambassador of Bhutan to Bangladesh and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present at the meeting.

The Bhutanese Prime Minister stayed at the VVIP lounge for around one hour before leaving for Germany. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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