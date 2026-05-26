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Home / World / Bhutan PM Tobgay offers prayers at Guwahati's Maa Kamakhya Temple

Bhutan PM Tobgay offers prayers at Guwahati's Maa Kamakhya Temple

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ANI
Updated At : 02:25 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 26 (ANI): Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Tuesday visited and offered prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple in Assam's Guwahati. The development comes as the Bhutanese Prime Minister is currently on an official visit to Assam.

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The Kamakhya temple, located at a distance of 7 km from Guwahati, is one of the biggest "Shakti shrines" in the country. Situated on the Nilachal hills, this temple is an important pilgrimage centre for tantric worshippers and Hindus. It is also considered important as it is the temple where the beliefs and practices of the Aryan communities coincide with those of the non-Aryan communities.

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The former temple was destroyed by Kala Pahar, which was later reconstructed in 1565 by Chilarai, who was the reigning king of the Koch dynasty. This temple is dedicated to different forms of Mother Shakti, namely Sundari, Tripura, Tara, Bhuvaneshvari, Bagalamukhi and Chinnamasta. Comprising three major chambers, the present structure is considered a sacred complex.

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Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for his visit to Assam and expressed confidence that ties between Assam and Bhutan would grow stronger in the coming days.

Responding to a post by Tobgay on X, Sarma said Assam deeply values its longstanding partnership with the Himalayan kingdom.

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"Thank you for your wonderful visit and the meaningful discussions, Hon'ble Prime Minister, H.E @tsheringtobgay. Assam values its multifaceted partnership with Bhutan and under Adarniya @narendramodi Ji's guidance, we will further strengthen this bond in the coming days," Sarma posted on X.

On the same day, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay had shared details of his meeting with Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to Guwahati.

"Honoured to meet Governor H.E. Shri Lakshman Acharya, and Chief Minister H.E. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Guwahati yesterday. We reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthening the close and enduring ties between Bhutan and Assam," Tobgay wrote on X.

On Monday, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a grand welcome to the Bhutanese Prime Minister upon his arrival in Guwahati, highlighting the close diplomatic and cultural ties shared between Assam and Bhutan.

Following his arrival, Tobgay proceeded to the State Guest House at Koinadhora, where he was formally welcomed by Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora.

Sharing details of the reception, Bora said, "I had the honour of according a warm and heartfelt welcome to Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, His Excellency Dasho Tshering Tobgay, at State Guest House Number One, Koinadhora, Guwahati."

Bora further underlined the historic relationship between Assam and Bhutan, saying the ties are rooted in "mutual trust, harmony and deep socio-cultural ties."

"Our enduring friendship has been strengthened over generations through close people-to-people connections, shared traditions and longstanding cooperation across diverse sectors," he added.

The minister expressed hope that the Bhutan Prime Minister's visit would deepen cooperation and open new avenues for cultural exchange, regional partnership and economic growth between Assam and Bhutan.

Senior officials, including Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and General Administration Department Secretary Narsing Pawar, were also present during the reception. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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