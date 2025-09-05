Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, spouse arrive in Ayodhya

Ayodhya [Uttar Pradesh], September 5 (ANI): Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and his spouse Aum Tashi Doma arrived in Ayodhya this morning.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Surya Pratap Shahi received the Bhutanese dignitaries at the airport.

After the welcome, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is scheduled to offer prayers at Shri Ram Lalla, Hanumangarhi and other temples in Ayodhya.

His spiritual engagements in Ayodhya come as part of a wider visit to India, during which Tobgay had earlier emphasised that the "Nalanda spirit," rooted in the ancient centre of learning in Bihar, must continue to thrive, while assuring that Bhutan will play its part in spreading and nurturing it.

Speaking at an event that was streamed live on Nalanda University's YouTube channel, Tobgay said, "I would like to thank the government of India for continuing the tradition of Nalanda Mahavira and continuing to spread the Nalanda spirit. And, in that spirit, for giving Bhutan the opportunity to build a temple in Rajgir."

He further expressed his appreciation, adding, "Thank you for giving us the opportunity to visit this historic city, Rajgir."

Elaborating on the role of the institution, the Bhutanese Prime Minister stated, "Today, you have the Nalanda University continuing to carry on the Nalanda spirit.... Learn and grow in oneness with Nalanda. The Nalanda spirit must grow and we in Bhutan will do our part to propagate, to nurture this spirit."

When asked about Bhutan's ties with Nalanda during an interaction with the audience, Tobgay responded, "A lot is happening between Bhutan and Nalanda, especially when we have a temple now."

Reflecting further on the connection, he added, "Nalanda is not just a university of the past -- it is a timeless beacon of peace, unity and spirituality that continues to inspire the world. As only Vajrayana Buddhist kingdom, Bhutan deeply cherishes Nalanda's role in shaping our spiritual and cultural traditions. Our future collaborations with Nalanda will be an extension of this historic bond."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, along with his spouse Aum Tashi Doma, will be on an official visit to India from September 3 to 6.

This visit comes after Tobgay's earlier trip to India from February 20 to 21, during which he participated in the inaugural Leadership Conclave of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MEA noted that the back-to-back visits underscore the continued close cooperation and deepening ties between India and Bhutan.

As per the MEA statement, during his earlier visit, PM Tobgay held talks with Prime Minister Modi. He was also called on by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, and other senior officials of the Government of India. (ANI)

