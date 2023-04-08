Biden admn defends Afghan troop pullout

Washington, April 7
Joe Biden’s administration has defended its decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan and blamed former US President Donald Trump for creating conditions that “severely constrained” his successor and led to the chaotic withdrawal from the war-torn country in 2021.
The White House on Thursday released a 12-page document on the conditions that led to US’ exit from Afghanistan in 2021 and sent related classified documents to various Congressional committees.
The report places much of the blame on the previous Trump administration, saying President Biden was “severely constrained” by former President Trump’s decisions.
“President Biden’s choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor,” the report said.
