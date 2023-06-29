Biden calls on US colleges to consider adversity during admission process

Washington, June 29
President Joe Biden on Thursday urged colleges to take into account challenges that applicants face - including racial discrimination - during the admissions process after the US Supreme Court struck down race-conscious considerations.
The court struck down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, in a sharp setback to affirmative action policies often used to increase the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority groups on campuses.
"The court effectively ended affirmative action, and I strongly disagree with the court's decision," Biden said "We cannot let this decision to be the last word," he added.
