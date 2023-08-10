Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology

AP

Washington, August 10

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday to block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China — a move that administration said was targeted but it also reflected an intensifying competition between the world's two biggest powers.

The order covers advanced computer chips, micro-electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. Senior administration officials said that the effort stemmed from national security goals rather than economic interests, and that the categories it covered were intentionally narrow in scope. The order seeks to blunt China's ability to use U.S. investments in its technology companies to upgrade its military while also preserving broader levels of trade that are vital for both nations' economies.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce responded in a statement early Thursday that it has “serious concern” about the order and “reserves the right to take measures.” The United States and China appear to be increasingly locked in a geopolitical competition with a conflicting set of values. Biden administration officials have insisted that they have no interest in “decoupling” from China, yet the U.S. also has limited the export of advanced computer chips and kept the expanded tariffs set up by President Donald Trump. And in its response, China accused the U.S. of “using the cover of risk reduction' to carry out decoupling and chain-breaking.'” China has engaged in crackdowns on foreign companies.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #China #Joe Biden