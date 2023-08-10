Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology

Washington, August 10
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday to block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China — a move that administration said was targeted but it also reflected an intensifying competition between the world's two biggest powers.
The order covers advanced computer chips, micro-electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. Senior administration officials said that the effort stemmed from national security goals rather than economic interests, and that the categories it covered were intentionally narrow in scope. The order seeks to blunt China's ability to use U.S. investments in its technology companies to upgrade its military while also preserving broader levels of trade that are vital for both nations' economies.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce responded in a statement early Thursday that it has “serious concern” about the order and “reserves the right to take measures.” The United States and China appear to be increasingly locked in a geopolitical competition with a conflicting set of values. Biden administration officials have insisted that they have no interest in “decoupling” from China, yet the U.S. also has limited the export of advanced computer chips and kept the expanded tariffs set up by President Donald Trump. And in its response, China accused the U.S. of “using the cover of risk reduction' to carry out decoupling and chain-breaking.'” China has engaged in crackdowns on foreign companies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister
Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party, will...
Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat: Le Parisien
Bomb disposals expert have been dispatched to the spot
Bengal rural polls: PM Modi slams TMC's 'khooni khela'; Mamata Banerjee hits back
Banerjee urges PM to ‘behave’ and accused him of maligning t...
Haryana Government extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to families with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh
8 lakh more families to benefit under the scheme
Sex with wife below 18 is rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Human traffickers have been using marriage as an alibi to ra...