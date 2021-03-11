Biden opens Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda

The US President toured a Samsung computer chip plant that will serve as model for a USD 17 billion semiconductor factory to be set up in the US

Biden opens Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda

US President Joe Biden walks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during a tour of a semiconductor factory at the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on May 20. Reuters

AP

Pyeongtaek (South Korea), May 20

US President Joe Biden on Friday opened his Asia trip by highlighting the computer chip shortage that has bedeviled the world economy, touring a Samsung computer chip plant that will serve as model for a USD 17 billion semiconductor factory the Korean electronics company plans to open in Texas.

The Samsung visit was a nod to one of Biden's key domestic priorities: increasing the supply of computer chips.

A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos, kitchen appliances and other goods, causing higher inflation worldwide and crippling Biden's public approval among US voters.

Biden will grapple with a multitude of foreign policy issues during a five-day visit to South Korea and Japan, but he also crafted an itinerary clearly meant to tend to the concerns of his home audience as well. The president noted that the Texas plant would add 3,000 jobs and the construction would include union labour.

“These little chips,” Biden said in remarks at the plant, "are the key to propelling us into the next era of humanity's technological development.” Greeting Biden at the plant in South Korea was the country's new president, Yoon Suk Yeol, and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Yoon is a political newcomer who became president, his first elected office, slightly more than a week ago. He campaigned on taking a tougher stance against North Korea and strengthening the 70-year alliance with the US.

Yoon said in a speech before Biden spoke that he hopes the countries' partnership evolves into an “economic and security alliance based on cooperation in advanced technology and supply chains”.

The chip plant showed the unique nature of manufacturing as visitors were required to don laboratory coats and blue booties to help keep the facility clean.

Biden and Yoon, who did not wear protective clothing, saw a demonstration of the machinery.

At one point during his tour, Biden received an in-depth explanation of a KLA inspection system on the Samsung plant floor. The California-based company is a major supplier to Samsung's semiconductor operations.

After a worker named Peter explained the ins and outs of the machinery, Biden quipped, “Don't forget to vote,” when he returns home to the United States.

Part of the computer chip shortage is the result of strong demand as much of the world emerged from the coronavirus pandemic. But coronavirus outbreaks and other challenges also caused the closure of semiconductor plants.

US government officials have estimated that chip production will not be at the levels they would like until early 2023.

Global computer chip sales totalled USD 151.7 billion during the first three months of this year, a 23 per cent jump from the same period in 2021, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

More than 75 per cent of global chip production comes from Asia. That's a possible vulnerability the US hopes to protect against through more domestic production and USD 52 billion worth of government investment in the sector through a bill being negotiated in Congress.

The risk of Chinese aggression against Taiwan could possibly cut off the flow of high-end computer chips that are needed in the US for military gear as well as consumer goods.

Similarly, the hermetic North Korea has been test-firing ballistic missiles amid a coronavirus outbreak, a possible risk to South Korea's manufacturing sector should the brinksmanship escalate.

In terms of chip production, China leads the global pack with a 24 per cent share, followed by Taiwan (21 per cent), South Korea (19 per cent) and Japan (13 per cent). Only 10 per cent of chips are made in the US, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Samsung announced the plant in Taylor, Texas in November 2021. It hopes to begin operations in the second half of 2024.

The South Korean electronics giant chose the site based on a number of factors, including government incentives and the “readiness and stability” of local infrastructure.

The White House said in a fact sheet issued Friday that semiconductor companies have announced nearly USD 80 billion in US investments through 2025. That sum includes USD 20 billion for Intel's plant outside Columbus, Ohio, up to USD 30 billion by Texas Instruments, a USD 1 trillion expansion by Wolfspeed in North Carolina and investments by Global Foundries and SK Group. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab 1-year RI

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term

4
Chandigarh

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

5
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

6
Punjab

Raja Warring comes in support of Navjot Sidhu ‘at this difficult hour’

7
Punjab

Supreme Court awards one-year RI to Navjot Singh Sidhu in '88 road rage case

8
Nation

Lalu Yadav, daughter face new corruption case; CBI raids under way at 17 locations

9
Punjab

Worried for Navjot Sidhu today, sad he has to go through so much: Bunny Sandhu who was earlier acquitted in the case

10
Punjab

e-ticketing scam worth crores unearthed, PRTC orders probe

Don't Miss

View All
Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Top News

Navjot Sidhu reaches Patiala court

Navjot Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

The former Punjab Congress president surrendered shortly aft...

2019 Hyderabad encounter: SC appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops

2019 Hyderabad encounter: Supreme Court-appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops

Four people accused of raping a woman veterinarian and then ...

Punjab government to start 75 mohalla clinics on August 15

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

75 such clinics to be made operational in first phase to mar...

Supreme Court suggests handing over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

Supreme Court hands over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

A three-judge Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud posted the...

25 injured as bus rolls down gorge on Mcloedganj-Dharamsala road

25 injured as bus rolls down gorge on Mcloedganj-Dharamsala road

Bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the r...

Cities

View All

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Buses off road for 2nd day, passengers suffer in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Mini-bus operators call off their strike after assurance of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

The parched lot

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

Custody of Minors: Children's best interests have to be kept in mind, says High Court

PGI head's DP used to send WhatsApp messages to doctor

Chandigarh reports 6 fresh Covid cases

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped : Police

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped: Police

Want more water, ask Punjab to release Haryana's share: Khattar to Delhi govt

No L-G nod, HC sets aside Delhi Govt's doorstep ration scheme

AIIMS removes user charges for diagnostic procedures costing up to Rs 300

Delhi High Court sets aside AAP Government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme

Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

BSF personnel to assist Jalandhar police in maintaining law and order

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Power theft by guest house

2 travel agents booked for duping youth of Rs 8L

STF cracks Ludhiana bomb blast case, arrests 4 for providing technical support to traffickers

Ludhiana court blast case: Five, including juvenile, arrested

Stubble burning cases decline, but Ludhiana city remains second most polluted in Punjab

Ireo Waterfront Pvt Ltd bank accounts frozen

Samrala man found murdered

Jagraon: Three boys drown in Sutlej

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

Patiala: 2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah on Devigarh road

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Patiala MC seeks status report on 'land encroachment' at Kolan Wala Toba

Govt to spend Rs 503 crore to overhaul Patiala's water pipe network

Rajpura man arrested for hurting religious sentiments