Biden plans to slash gas rates ahead of mid-term elections

Washington, October 20

Ahead of the crucial mid-term polls, US President Joe Biden has announced a slew of measures to lower gas prices, which have been hurting the middle class. Biden, in a major policy speech, reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for the hike in energy prices in the US. “When the price of gas goes up, other expenses get cut. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has caused these prices to spike and rattled international oil markets,” he said.

Biden said the Department of Energy will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, extending the previously announced release, through the month of December. He said independent analysts have confirmed that draw downs from the reserves so far have played a big role in bringing down oil prices.

Right now, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is more than half full with about 400 million barrels of oil. That’s more than enough for any emergency drawdown, he said. “With my announcement today, we’re going to continue to stabilise markets and decrease the prices at a time when the actions of other countries have caused such volatility,” he said.

The US, he said, needs to responsibly increase oil production without delaying or deferring the transition to clean energy. Biden announced a plan to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the years ahead at a profit for taxpayers. The US government is going to purchase oil to refill the reserve when the prices fall to $70 a barrel. And that means oil companies can invest to ramp up production now with the confidence that they’ll be able to sell their oil to the US at that price in the future, he said.

Responding to a question, Biden said his decision was not politically motivated at all.