Biden signs major Bill to cut healthcare costs

Washington, August 17

President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and healthcare Bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the midterm elections.

The legislation includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change — some $375 billion over the decade — and would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients. It will also help an estimated 13 million Americans pay for healthcare insurance by extending subsidies provided during the Covid pandemic.

The measure is paid for by new taxes on large companies and stepped-up IRS enforcement of wealthy individuals and entities, with additional funds going to reduce the federal deficit.

Biden also plans to hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss how to implement the new climate and healthcare law.

Republicans say the legislation’s new business taxes will increase prices, worsening the nation’s bout with its highest inflation since 1981. Though Democrats have labelled the measure the Inflation Reduction Act, nonpartisan analysts say it will have a barely perceptible impact on prices.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., acknowledged there would be “benefit” through extensions on tax credits for renewable energy projects like solar and wind. — AP

China, US spar over climate on Twitter

Beijing: The world’s two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases are sparring on Twitter over climate policy with China asking on Tuesday if the US can deliver on the landmark climate legislation. US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns had taken to Twitter on Sunday to say the US was acting on climate change — and that China should follow. AP