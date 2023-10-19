Biden to address nation on US response to Hamas attacks and Russia-Ukraine war

PTI

Washington, October 19

US President Joe Biden, a day after his return from Israel, would deliver a prime time address to the nation on Thursday to state the country’s stand on the Hamas’ attacks against Israel and Russia-Ukraine war, the White House said Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss our response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“This speech will be delivered from the Oval Office at 8:00 pm ET,” she said. Biden was on his way back from Israel when the White House issued the statement.

#Hamas #Israel #Joe Biden #Russia #Ukraine #United States of America USA #Washington