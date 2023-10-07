Biden, Xi likely to meet in Nov

Washington, October 6
US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he could potentially meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. “There has been no such meeting set up, but it is a possibility,” Biden told reporters when asked about the prospects of a meeting.
Biden and Xi have not spoken since their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, Indonesia, last year. — AP
