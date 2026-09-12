Big diplomatic breakthrough: BRICS nations to issue joint statement today, India ensures consensus despite divergent positions

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): In a major diplomatic breakthrough a joint statement will be issued by the BRICS nations during the summit today.

BRICS countries have reached consensus on a Joint Statement after intensive negotiations that continued until 4 AM on Saturday. The negotiations saw differences on several contentious issues. India led sustained consultations to bridge competing positions and build consensus among members.

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The breakthrough assumes particular significance given that Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are all part of the same forum, despite deep differences and competing positions on several regional and geopolitical issues. Against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts and heightened tensions in West Asia, securing consensus among countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE presented a particularly complex diplomatic challenge. India’s diplomatic prowess ensured that these differences did not derail the BRICS process, paving the way for a consensus Joint Statement despite sharply divergent geopolitical positions among member countries.

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BRICS has emerged as a key platform for coordinating economic policy among major emerging economies. It serves as the principal forum where these nations shape a common position on global governance. Through sustained dialogue, it has become a channel for advancing the interests of the Global South within multilateral institutions. Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. The grouping reflects the growing economic weight and aspirations of emerging economies globally. It provides members with a platform to share experiences and address common challenges.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed BRICS delegates including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladmir Putin to Bharat Mandapam - the venue for BRICS Summit 2026.

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India's chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India’s focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness. It places development, sustainability and innovation at the heart of the agenda. It also highlights the aspirations of the Global South. India seeks to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum. (ANI)

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