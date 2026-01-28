"Big honour for Greek art and culture": Greece Tourism Minister on Ghika exhibition in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Greece Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni hailed the exhibition 'Ghika: A Journey to India' at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Delhi, calling it a "big honour" for Greek art and culture.

Addressing reporters during her visit on Tuesday, Kefalogianni highlighted the importance of tourism as a bridge for fostering friendships, cultural exchanges and closer collaboration between India and Greece.

She said, "It is a big honour for Greek art and culture that one of the most prominent Greek artists has an exhibition here at NGMA. Cultural exchanges are the best way to get to know cultural civilisations and people. Tourism is the gateway to building friendships and cultural ties and enhancing cultural collaboration between Greece and India... Ghika visited India in the 1950s, and he was fascinated by all the religious ceremonies and rituals which are a part of our everyday life in Greece."

She further emphasised the shared cultural values between the two countries, adding, "We feel at home in India because, despite our distance, we find a lot of similarities in the way that we approach life... I hope to be back very soon to explore Indian culture and flavours."

Earlier on Tuesday, Kefalogianni held discussions with Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In a post on X, Shekhawat said, "Pleased to meet H.E. Olga Kefalogianni, the Minister of Tourism of Greece, at my office today. We discussed strengthening cooperation in tourism and cultural exchanges, and sharing best practices between two ancient civilisations that continue to inspire the world."

https://x.com/gssjodhpur/status/2016063697794539856?s=20

India has traditionally enjoyed friendly bilateral ties with Greece. This has mainly been characterised by the political support each country has shown the other on core positions at the international level. Over the years, close personal ties have also been forged between senior political leaders in both countries.

Historical connections between the two countries date back over 2,500 years, with evidence of trade during the Mauryan era. Alexander the Great's expedition in 326 BC led him to the Northwestern part of the Indian subcontinent as far as the Hyphasis (Beas River), where he fought with Raja Puru, King of Pauravaa (between the Jhelum and Chenab) and King Ambhi, who ruled at Taxila.

The Mauryan dynasty was contemporary to Alexander, and Chanakya in Chandragupta's court, as recorded in the Arthashastra, mentions a Yavan ambassador named Megasthenes. The fusion of Indian and Greek artistic elements is particularly evident in Gandhara art, reflecting centuries of cultural exchange that continue to influence both countries.

The Ghika: A Journey to India exhibition, featuring the works of prominent Greek painter George Ghika, highlights the enduring bond between India and Greece, while serving as a platform to promote deeper cultural and tourism cooperation. (ANI)

