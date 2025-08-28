DT
PT
Home / World / "Biggest democracy in world, act like one": White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro asks India to stop siding with "authoritarians"

ANI
Updated At : 08:35 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Washington, DC [US], August 28 (ANI): White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro on Wednesday (local time) criticised India's decision to purchase Russian oil, suggesting that New Delhi should "act like" a democracy and side with other democratic nations.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television's Balance of Power, Navarro claimed that India's oil purchases indirectly fund Russia's war efforts, putting pressure on the US to support Ukraine financially.

His statements follow the US's imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian goods on Wednesday, due to its continued purchases of Russian oil. The additional 25% tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods brings the total tariff to 50%. India has criticised the move, calling it "unjustified and unreasonable."

"The Indians are so arrogant about this. They say, oh, we don't have higher tariffs. Oh, it's our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want. India, you're the biggest democracy in the world. Okay? Act like one. Side with the democracies," he said in the interview.

India's Foreign Ministry has stated that the country is being unfairly singled out for purchasing Russian oil, while the US and the European Union continue to import goods from Russia.

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, pushed back against criticism from US officials regarding the country's energy ties with Russia. He stated that the US had previously encouraged India to purchase Russian oil to help stabilise global markets.

Navarro also criticised India's deepening ties with China, saying, "You're getting in bed with the authoritarians. China, you've been at war with them for decades. They invaded Aksai Chin and all your territory. These are not your friends."

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, warned that "silence or compromise only emboldens the bully" and expressed China's willingness to work alongside India in defending the multilateral trading system anchored by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

US President Donald Trump launched sweeping and substantial tariffs on India. In addition to a 25% tariff that went into effect on Thursday, Trump also announced a 25% tariff on India as punishment for importing Russian oil and gas.

Those combined penalties would bring the total tariff on goods exported to the US to a whopping 50% - among the highest the US charges. Trump imposed the new tariffs, saying it was helping Russia wage war in Ukraine.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine," he wrote on social media.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, European nations largely stopped buying Russian oil. It now flows primarily into Asia - with China, India and Turkey among Russia's big clients - and is a vital revenue stream for Moscow, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats have criticised US President Donald Trump for imposing tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil, while sparing China and other countries buying larger quantities.

In a post, the Committee alleged that Trump's decision to focus solely on India with tariffs is "hurting Americans & sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process." The committee questioned the administration's intent, remarking, "It's almost like it's not about Ukraine at all." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

