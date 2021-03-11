Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rakes up Kashmir issue

New Delhi, May 11
A day after the Pakistani political establishment extended an olive branch by appointing a ‘Minister Trade’ in its High Commission, Islamabad signalled on Wednesday that Kashmir would remain the core issue of discord with the newly appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari writing a letter to the UN highlighting the Kashmir issue.
The letter addressed to the President of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General was sent on May 10. It informs them, in particular, of India's alleged attempt to carry out demographic changes in J&K, said the Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement. “These illegal measures constitute flagrant violation of international law,” he wrote.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India
Central Bank Governor threatens to quit if stability not res...
Wheat production down, procurement less; Atta/bread/biscuits prices soar
Experts urge the government to be cautious on wheat export, ...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
The passenger-turned-pilot makes a safe landing