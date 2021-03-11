Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rakes up Kashmir issue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

A day after the Pakistani political establishment extended an olive branch by appointing a ‘Minister Trade’ in its High Commission, Islamabad signalled on Wednesday that Kashmir would remain the core issue of discord with the newly appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari writing a letter to the UN highlighting the Kashmir issue.

The letter addressed to the President of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General was sent on May 10. It informs them, in particular, of India's alleged attempt to carry out demographic changes in J&K, said the Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement. “These illegal measures constitute flagrant violation of international law,” he wrote.