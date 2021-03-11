Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath as Pakistan Foreign Minister

Islamabad, April 27
Scion of Pakistan's leading political dynasty, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Wednesday took oath as the Foreign Minister in the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a crucial juncture as he faces multiple challenges such as fixing strained ties with the US and finding a way to restart the peace process with neighbouring India.
President Arif Alvi administered the oath to 33-year-old Bilawal at a simple ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr (President's House), where Prime Minister Shehbaz, former president Asif Ali Zardari and other officials as well as leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party were present. It is for the first time when Bilawal has been given a key post in the government and assigned the key portfolio of Foreign Minister of the country. He was first elected to the National Assembly in 2018.
