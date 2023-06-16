Bill Cosby sued for sexual assault by 9 more women

Carson City, June 15

Nine women have filed a lawsuit in Nevada accusing comedian Bill Cosby of sexual assault, the latest in a long series of misconduct allegations against the entertainer.

The alleged assaults took place between 1979 and 1992 in various locations in Nevada, including in Cosby’s dressing room and his Las Vegas hotel suite, as per the lawsuit filed on Wednesday in federal court in Nevada.

The complaint arrived just weeks after the state enacted a “lookback” law eliminating a two-year window for sexual assault victims to bring civil claims. More than 60 women have leveled accusations stretching back decades against Cosby, who was once known as “America’s Dad” for his role in the 1980s television comedy “The Cosby Show”. — Reuters