Bill in US Congress to terminate Pak's designation as major non-NATO ally

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 18

A US Congressman has introduced a legislation in the US House of Representatives to terminate Pakistan’s designation as a major non-NATO ally.

The Bill, introduced by Conservative Congressman Andy Biggs, requires annual certification from the President with certain conditions for Islamabad to be given such a designation. It has been sent to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Bill asks the US President to issue a certification that the country has shown progress in prosecuting senior Haqqani Network leaders and mid-level operatives.

The Bill has very little chance of being passed, but tends to be encouraged either by the party or the State Department.

Haqqani leaders