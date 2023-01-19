Bill in US Congress to terminate Pak's designation as major non-NATO ally

New Delhi, January 18
A US Congressman has introduced a legislation in the US House of Representatives to terminate Pakistan’s designation as a major non-NATO ally.
The Bill, introduced by Conservative Congressman Andy Biggs, requires annual certification from the President with certain conditions for Islamabad to be given such a designation. It has been sent to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The Bill asks the US President to issue a certification that the country has shown progress in prosecuting senior Haqqani Network leaders and mid-level operatives.
The Bill has very little chance of being passed, but tends to be encouraged either by the party or the State Department.
Haqqani leaders
- Bill demands a certification on progress in arresting Haqqani Network leaders
- Also asks the President to commit to preventing the network from using Pakistani land as a safe haven
