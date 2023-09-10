Bill in US House to remove barriers on tech export to India

PTI

Washington, September 9

As President Joe Biden visited New Delhi, two powerful lawmakers have introduced legislation in the US House of Representatives to remove high-tech export barriers to India to give a big boost to the unrestricted export of sensitive technologies to the country and bolster bilateral technology cooperation.

The legislation was introduced on Friday by Congressmen Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Andy Barr, vice chair of the House India Caucus. The ‘Technology Exports to India Act’ aims to facilitate the sale of high-performance computers and related equipment to India and strengthen US-India technology cooperation.

“This bill removes restrictions on the sale of US products, such as digital computers and electronic assemblies, to India without a Department of Commerce license, thereby enhancing US-India technology trade, linkages between our technology companies, and supply chain resilience for a critical industry,” the two lawmakers said in a joint statement.

