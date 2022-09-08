Bill tabled in US House for CAATSA waiver to India

PTI

Washington, September 7

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has introduced a standalone Bill in the US House of Representatives seeking a waiver to India against the punitive CAATSA sanctions, asserting that it is in the best interests of both countries to deter "aggressors" in light of Russia and China's close ties.

The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) is a tough US law that authorises the US administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defence hardware from Russia in response to Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections.