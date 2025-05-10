Biman Bangladesh Airlines reschedules flights amid rising escalations between India, Pakistan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 10 (ANI): Biman Bangladesh Airlines has rescheduled its flights to Toronto, London and Rome, rerouting its operations to avoid Pakistan airspace due to the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan, Bangladesh's State News Agency, BSS, reported.

The revised schedules will remain effective from May 9- 31, the national flag carrier said in an official announcement on Friday.

The changes have been made as part of operational adjustments necessitated by the temporary closure of Pakistani airspace for overflying aircraft.

Updated flight schedules has been listed below.

Dhaka-Toronto (BG305/306)-departure from Dhaka at 3:00 am (advanced by 45 minutes). Depart from Toronto will remain unchanged.

Dhaka-London (BG201/202)- Departure from Dhaka at 7:00 am (advanced by 40 minutes). Departure from London will remain unchanged.

Dhaka-London (Thursday only) - Departure from Dhaka at 8:10 am (advanced by 40 minutes).

Dhaka-Rome (BG355/356) - Departure from Dhaka at 10:45 (advanced by 45 minutes). Departure from Rome unchanged.

Biman has requested that all passengers travelling on these routes arrive at the airport check-in counters per the revised departure times.

Meanwhile, least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Ministry of Defence said, "Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala."

"Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance, and security forces have sanitised the area. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential," the Ministry of Defence added.

On the night of May 7-8, Indian forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan's large-scale drone and missile attack aimed at several Indian military bases in northern and western parts of the country. An air defence system in Lahore was also taken out during those operations. (ANI)

