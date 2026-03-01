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Home / World / BIMSTEC Secretariat welcomes launch of India's leadership of BIMSTEC Business Council

BIMSTEC Secretariat welcomes launch of India's leadership of BIMSTEC Business Council

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ANI
Updated At : 12:25 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 25 (ANI): The BIMSTEC Secretariat has welcomed the launch by ASSOCHAM of the new chapter of India's leadership of the BIMSTEC Business Council, which marks an important step towards deepening intra-BIMSTEC trade and Investment through enhancing business-to-business relations, a release said.

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The new leadership has set a strategic agenda focused on three core pillars: Trade Facilitation, Multi-modal Connectivity, and MSME Cooperation. These priorities align closely with the BIMSTEC 'Bangkok Vision 2030, which seeks to transform the Bay of Bengal into a resilient, open and prosperous region.

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Bangladesh, being the Lead member State for cooperation under BIMSTEC in the Trade, Investment and Development Sector, has a significant role in enhancing business-to-business exchanges and dialogues, the release said.

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During the launch, BIMSTEC Secretary General, Indra Mani Pandey, noted that business-to-business relations are important for enhancing intra-BIMSTEC trade and investment.

"We are going to launch the BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce and Industries, and a platform for investment promotion authorities. Together with the leadership of ASSOCHAM, these platforms will provide momentum for business communities coming together, leading to better development in the Bay of Bengal region."

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ASSOCHAM president Nirmal K Minda highlighted the organisation's vision of advancing connectivity, encouraging MSMEs and creating new investment and innovation opportunities across member States.

Saurabh Sanyal, secretary general, Assocham, in his remarks, said that this marks not just an institutional milestone, but a lasting commitment to businesses across seven nations. "Our focus is on turning intent into action through robust industry-government collaboration."

BIMSTEC Business Council India Chair Tribhuvan Darbari said BIMSTEC represents a USD 5 trillion opportunity. "The time is ripe to unlock this potential through deeper trade integration, stronger supply chains, and seamless connectivity. The real opportunity within BIMSTEC lies in converting policy alignment into business outcomes." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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