Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Septmeber 1 (ANI): Preparations at Bikshek's Yrys Ordo Congress Hall, are complete ahead of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

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The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has ten member states. It represents about 25 percent of global GDP. The SCO countries are developing long-term relations of good-neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest based on the universally recognised principles and norms of international law.

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The main goals are to strengthen mutual trust, friendship and good-neighbourliness, promote multilateral interaction to maintain and ensure peace, security and stability in the region, jointly address new challenges and threats, encourage effective and mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres and promote economic growth and social and cultural development.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the summit, which will mark the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. India has been a full member of the organisation since 2017. Prime Minister Modi will address the summit, where he will highlight India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity at the forum.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation attended the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, which took place in Bishkek.

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Sharing visuals from the event in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM @narendramodi, along with other SCO leaders, participated in the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek."

In his post, he highlighted how the biennial event celebrates the rich sporting traditions, culture and heritage of nomadic civilisations, bringing together countries in a vibrant celebration of their shared culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian contingent participating in the event.

The Indian contingent, comprising 87 members, including 73 athletes, 10 cultural representatives and four participants in the scientific programme, walked into the arena carrying the national flag. PM Modi waved to the contingent as it passed by. The 6th World Nomad Games are being held from August 31 to September 6 in Kyrgyzstan, bringing together athletes and participants from across the world to showcase traditional sports, culture and the heritage of nomadic civilisations.

The main events of the Games will be organised across venues in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrchyn and other locations around the Issyk-Kul region.

The World Nomad Games were conceived following the Bishkek Declaration signed in 2012 by Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey at the Summit of the Heads of Turkic States. The first edition was held in Kyrgyzstan in 2014, with subsequent editions taking place in 2016 and 2018 in Kyrgyzstan, 2022 in Iznik, Turkey, and 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The 2026 edition features a wide-ranging sports programme comprising 43 disciplines, including traditional wrestling forms such as Goresh, Kurash and Mongol Bokh, along with Kok Boru, Kekpar, equestrian events, Toguz Kargool, Mangala, Oware, Chuko, Ordo, tug of war and strongman competitions. (ANI)

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