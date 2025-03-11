New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): A passenger train moving through Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan came under attack by armed men on Tuesday, leaving the driver seriously injured and raising fears for the safety of over 450 passengers and staff on board.

Reacting to the attack, BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana criticised Pakistan's handling of security and infrastructure development. "What has Pakistan done till date? It gained Independence along with India, but did not build infrastructure. They have always created problems. Sometimes in Punjab, sometimes in Kashmir, sometimes in Afghanistan. They did not pay attention to their people," he said.

The Jaffar Express, which had departed from Quetta at 9 AM for Peshawar, was stopped near Mach in Balochistan's rugged terrain. Railway officials confirmed that contact has not yet been established with those onboard. Security forces and emergency teams have been mobilised, and authorities are making efforts to secure the area and assess the situation.

According to local media reports, the train was ambushed between Pehro Kunri and Gadalar, where it was intercepted inside Tunnel No 8. Intense gunfire was reported, and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that Pakistani military operations in the area led to the escalation.

The group claimed to have repelled the Pakistani military's ground assault and stated that if airstrikes by helicopters and drones do not cease, they will execute over 100 hostages. The standoff has created an increasingly tense security situation in the region.

Following the incident, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that reports of heavy gunfire had been received and that security forces were facing challenges reaching the site due to difficult terrain.

The government has ordered emergency measures, and hospitals in Sibi and Quetta have been placed on high alert. The Civil Hospital in Quetta has summoned all medical consultants, doctors, and paramedics as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)