Home / World / BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation meets Italian journalists in Rome

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad led delegation meets Italian journalists in Rome

All-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met Italian journalists in Rome on Wednesday.
ANI
Updated At : 11:02 PM May 28, 2025 IST
Rome [Italy], May 28 (ANI): All-party delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met Italian journalists in Rome on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the delegation met the President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and European Commission of Italy's Chamber of Deputies, Giulio Tremonti.

The delegation met with the President of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee of the Senate of Italy, Stefania Craxi, in Rome after it arrived in Italy today.

The all-party delegation under the BJP MP arrived in Rome, following the conclusion of its visit to France.

The delegation is on a diplomatic mission aimed at briefing international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation, led by Prasad, includes Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya from BJP, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena-UBT, Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh from Congress, MJ Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

During their visit to France, the delegation conveyed India's firm stance against terrorism to French parliamentarians and officials, emphasising India's commitment to global security. Building on this, the delegation's arrival in Italy marks the continuation of their efforts to engage with European nations on shared concerns, including counterterrorism and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The delegation continues its international engagements as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts. Tasked with unmasking Pakistan's involvement in spreading terror, the multi-party delegation is now in Italy to further these objectives.

In France, the delegation met with the Senators of the India-France Friendship Group and the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence in Paris.

Prasad mentioned that senators agreed on the necessity to be united in the fight against terrorism.

"We are very grateful to the Vice Chair of the Defence and Foreign Affairs Committee, along with all her colleagues in the Senate in this majestic building, who have only one word to say - we are together with India in the fight against terrorism... They totally agreed that France and India and the whole democratic world need to speak in one voice in the fight against terrorism emanating from Pakistan and supported by the State of Pakistan," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

