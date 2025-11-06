DT
BJP National President holds talks with Sri Lankan Opposition Leader under Know BJP initiative

BJP National President holds talks with Sri Lankan Opposition Leader under Know BJP initiative

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda, met with Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, in New Delhi today as part of the KNOW BJP initiative.

During their meeting, Nadda highlighted the growing India-Sri Lanka partnership, emphasizing its importance in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Neighbourhood First policy.

He outlined the BJP's vision for inclusive governance and people-driven development, citing effective welfare scheme implementations across India.

Nadda proposed strengthening ties between the BJP and Premadasa's Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to share organizational experiences and boost mutual understanding. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations, rooted in shared heritage and democratic values.

Nadda spoke about the BJP's vision of inclusive governance and people-driven development, noting that close coordination between the party and the government has led to the effective implementation of welfare schemes across India.

He explained that the 'KNOW BJP' initiative serves as a platform to foster dialogue and mutual understanding between the BJP and political parties and leaders across the world.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening this enduring partnership,rooted in shared heritage, democratic values, and mutual respect.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department, accompanied Nadda during the meeting.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in New Delhi and reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's progress and development under its "Neighbourhood First" policy.

"Pleased to meet Leader of Opposition @sajithpremadasa of Sri Lanka. Discussed India-Sri Lanka relations and our Neighbourhood First policy. India will always be supportive of progress and development in Sri Lanka," Jaishankar said in a post on X after the meeting.

Premadasa attended a talk at Sapru House, organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), where he addressed key aspects of India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations, including the long-standing fishermen issue.

Calling the fishermen issue between India and Sri Lanka a "very important" and long-standing one, Sri Lankan Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has said that both countries must cooperate to establish a proper, workable framework guided by international law to address the matter. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

