BJP National President Nitin Nabin interacts with EU member countries under 'Know BJP initiative'

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s National President Nitin Nabin interacted with the mission heads of European Union member countries under the party's ongoing KNOW BJP initiative on Friday.

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Representatives from several countries were present at the meeting. These included Slovakia, Romania, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Ireland and EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, among others.

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Ahead of the interaction, the BJP said in a press statement that the interaction would aim at providing an opportunity to familiarise the diplomatic community with the BJP's journey, ideology, organisational structure, governance model and ongoing activities.

Earlier in June, Nepal's ruling party, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane, arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi to meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin. His visit, part of the 'Know BJP' initiative, aims to strengthen cross-border political understanding.

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In May, BJP National President Nitin Nabin interacted with representatives of 12 countries under the "KNOW BJP" initiative at the party headquarters.

According to an official release, the heads of missions from the 12 nations joined the interaction with Nitin Nabin, his first engagement with foreign envoys since assuming charge as the BJP National President.

Representatives from Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam participated in the interaction.

During the meeting, Nitin Nabin shared insights into the BJP's journey as the world's largest political party. He highlighted the party's core ideological principles of cultural nationalism, Integral Humanism and Antyodaya. He also underlined how the party, under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, has worked to translate its ideals into people-centric governance, inclusive development and democratic participation, a press release by the BJP said.

Many attendees appreciated the KNOW BJP initiative and shared their personal experiences of being part of it. They also gave several useful suggestions for further engagement.

The "KNOW BJP" initiative was launched by former BJP President JP Nadda on the 43rd foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2023. (ANI)

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