BJP's Nishikant Dubey slams Pakistan at UNGA over child rights violations, hails OP Sindoor as response to cross-border terror



ANI
Updated At : 12:25 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
New York [US], October 14 (ANI): Slamming Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for cross-border terrorism and its grave violations of child rights, India on Monday defended the counter-terror operation "Operation Sindoor" as a legitimate and necessary response to protect civilians, including children.

During India's intervention in the Agenda for the Promotion and Protection of Child Rights, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said Pakistan remains one of the "most serious violators" of the Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) agenda.

Dubey was part of a Parliamentary delegation led by PP Chaudhary to the UN.

The BJP leader cited the UN Secretary-General's 2025 report on CAAC to highlight Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism, shelling, and airstrikes that have led to the killing and maiming of Afghan children.

"Beyond their borders, the same report detailed attacks by Pakistan on health workers in schools--particularly girls' schools--and incidents along the Afghanistan border where cross-border shelling and airstrikes by Pakistan were directly responsible for the killing and maiming of Afghan children," Dubey said.

Referring to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed in the name of religion, Dubey said, "The international community has not forgotten the brutal, targeted attacks carried out by Pakistan-trained terrorists."

After the terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor in May 2025, conducting surgical strikes on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

"In a considered and balanced response, India exercised its legitimate right to defend its people against terrorism and bring its organisers and perpetrators to justice, carrying out surgical strikes on nine terrorist hideouts under Operation Sindoor in May 2025. In contrast, Pakistan deliberately targeted our border villages, resulting in the deaths of numerous civilians, including children," he stated.

India also condemned Pakistan's attempt to shift attention away from these abuses.

"Pakistan must look at itself in the mirror, stop preaching on this platform, act to protect children within its borders, and stop targeting women and children across its borders," Dubey asserted.

At the same time, Dubey highlighted India's own child protection initiatives, thanking the UN Special Rapporteur for acknowledging efforts such as Child Helpline 1098, which provides emergency assistance to children.

India further reiterated that creating an enabling environment for the holistic development of children remains a national priority.

"Creating an enabling environment for the protection and holistic development of children is a matter of national importance," he stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

