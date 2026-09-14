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Home / World / BLA, BRG claim series of operations across Balochistan, including military convoy attack and lithium site arson

BLA, BRG claim series of operations across Balochistan, including military convoy attack and lithium site arson

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ANI
Updated At : 01:07 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], September 14 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) have separately claimed responsibility for a number of operations in Lasbela, Jiwani, Mashkel and Kachhi. The reported activities included an attack targeting a Pakistani military convoy, the killing of four people allegedly linked to military intelligence, the destruction of equipment at a lithium exploration site, and road blockades in Kachhi, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a statement released on Sunday, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the group’s Fateh Squad had attacked a convoy belonging to the Pakistani military’s 15 FF Bomb Disposal Party in the Kashari area of Wallapat, Lasbela, at around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

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According to the statement, the attack started with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast aimed at a military vehicle, followed by direct firing. The BLA claimed that two military vehicles were completely destroyed, while two others sustained severe damage. The group also claimed that nine military personnel were killed and more than 11 others were wounded, including personnel from the Light Engineering Battalion and 15 FF. Pakistani officials, however, confirmed the attack and stated that four security personnel, including a Naib Subedar and two Levies personnel, were killed, while seven others, including a civilian, were injured. Authorities did not release additional details about the incident, as cited by the TBP report.

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The BLA further claimed that its members conducted what it called an intelligence-based operation in Jiwani, during which four individuals allegedly associated with the Pakistani military and Military Intelligence (MI) were killed. Separately, the BLA said its members seized control of a lithium exploration site in Mashkel and set fire to four drilling machines and five vehicles. The group claimed that employees of the company who were detained during the operation were subsequently released after being warned, TBP reported.

Through the statement, the organisation also reiterated its opposition to lithium exploration and mining projects in Balochistan and warned both local and international companies against involvement in such projects. The BLA said it would regard activities involving lithium extraction and exploration as potential targets as part of what it described as its strategy of “economic blockade”.

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Meanwhile, Baloch Republican Guards spokesperson Dostain Baloch said that BRG fighters had set up road blockades and carried out snap-checking operations at several locations in Kachhi district on Sunday, according to the TBP report.

According to the statement, vehicles were checked at various points while BRG members also conducted patrols in the area. The group said that it did not encounter any state personnel during the operations and claimed responsibility for the activities.

Both the BLA and BRG said that such operations would continue until what they described as the liberation of Balochistan, the TBP report highlighted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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