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Home / World / BLA claims 28 operations across Balochistan, 52 Pakistani personnel killed

BLA claims 28 operations across Balochistan, 52 Pakistani personnel killed

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ANI
Updated At : 06:17 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan] September 9 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for 28 operations across Balochistan between September 1 and September 7, claiming that 52 Pakistani military personnel were killed and several others injured, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP) on X.

In its weekly statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the operations were carried out in Pasni, Kharan, Kalat, Turbat, Mastung, Surab, Tump, Pishin, Jhal Magsi, Noshki, Chagai and Quetta. The BLA also confirmed that 12 of its fighters were killed during clashes with Pakistani forces.

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According to TBP, the operations began on September 1 at Zero Point in Pasni, Gwadar, where BLA fighters attacked a joint police and Levies post and checkpoints belonging to Customs and the Coastal Police. The group claimed it took control of the checkpoints, seized weapons and military equipment, and later set the posts on fire and destroyed them.

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The BLA also claimed an ambush on a Pakistani military convoy at Albat in Kharan and an attack on military personnel transporting armoured vehicles at Garari in Kalat. The group said personnel were killed or injured and three armoured vehicles were severely damaged.

On September 2, the BLA said its fighters targeted a Pakistani military armoured vehicle with an improvised explosive device at Guro in Mastung's Khadkocha area before ambushing the convoy. The group claimed four Pakistani personnel were killed and more than seven injured.

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On September 3, the BLA's Special Tactical Operations Squad, or STOS, reportedly attacked a Pakistani military convoy in Hajika, Surab, using an explosives-laden vehicle. The group claimed one military vehicle was destroyed and seven personnel were killed.

The BLA also reported an attack by its Fateh Squad at Ziarat Cross in Pishin. According to TBP, the group claimed 18 Pakistani military personnel were killed and five injured, while two vehicles were destroyed and weapons and military equipment seized.

The BLA further claimed attacks on Pakistani forces in Tump, Mastung, Kalat and Jhal Magsi during the week.

It also claimed responsibility for the killings of Abdul Rehman Langove, described as the Balochistan Awami Party's Noshki district president, and Rehmat Saeed in Quetta. The group accused both of working as operatives for Pakistani forces.

The statement also provided details of clashes at Nokchah in Chagai on August 31. The BLA claimed 16 Pakistani military personnel, including a senior officer, were killed, while 10 BLA fighters also died.

The BLA said its "economic blockade" against Pakistani forces, and projects it considers exploitative, would continue on major highways across Balochistan. It pledged to continue armed operations until what it described as the establishment of an independent and sovereign Balochistan.

The casualty figures and other claims in the statement were reported by The Balochistan Post and were attributed to the BLA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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