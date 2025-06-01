DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / BLA claims complete control of Surab City, targets state installations in armed operation

BLA claims complete control of Surab City, targets state installations in armed operation

According to a statement released by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, freedom fighters launched a coordinated operation on the evening of May 31, taking over major military, administrative, and financial facilities of the Pakistani state in Surab.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Surab [Pakistan], June 1 (ANI): In a significant escalation of the ongoing Baloch insurgency, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a large-scale armed operation in Surab city, asserting complete control over the area and targeting key state installations.

Advertisement

According to a statement released by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, freedom fighters launched a coordinated operation on the evening of May 31, taking over major military, administrative, and financial facilities of the Pakistani state in Surab. The operation lasted for more than three hours.

Advertisement

BLA fighters reportedly took positions across the city, seizing control of the Levies and police stations, the Deputy Commissioner's office, a government guest house, and local bank branches. The group claims it paralysed the state's infrastructure, damaged facilities, and set fire to three vehicles of security forces, several banks, warehouses, and a guest house.

In addition, BLA fighters arrested several Levies and police personnel and confiscated 30 Kalashnikov rifles along with other weapons and military equipment from state facilities. The detained personnel were later released on what the BLA described as "conditional concessions" based on their Baloch identity.

Advertisement

The statement added that during the seizure of the DC office, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Hidayatullah Buledi attempted to confront the fighters and was detained. He was reportedly locked in a room where he later died due to suffocation, a death the BLA described as accidental.

Following the operation, the BLA established checkpoints on the Quetta-Karachi and Surab-Gidar highways, further restricting state movement in the region.

The BLA reiterated that this operation is part of its broader struggle for Baloch national liberation, vowing to continue targeting all symbols and institutions of the Pakistani state. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts