BLA fighters kill four Pakistani soldiers in Panjgur raid

Balochistan [Pakistan] August 21 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for an attack in Panjgur that left four Pakistani army personnel dead. According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, fighters launched a raid in the Surdu area of Panjgur on Tuesday night, eliminating a key operative of the Pakistan army.

The statement revealed that Ghulam Sarwar had earlier established and commanded a so-called death squad under the protection of the Pakistani military. This squad, which had been active for years in Gichek and other parts of Panjgur, was later led by his son, Islam Sarwar. The group allegedly supported the army's operations, carrying out targeted killings, enforced disappearances, and other violent acts. In return, the army reportedly allowed them to freely engage in drug trafficking, kidnappings for ransom, and extortion through road checkpoints.

During the operation, BLA fighters seized three Kalashnikov rifles, an M-4, additional weapons, two vehicles, and three motorcycles from Islam Sarwar's hideout. The site, according to the BLA, also served as a torture chamber, where electric shock devices and other tools of abuse were found. Islam Sarwar was accused of abducting and killing a young man in Panjgur just two months earlier. Jeeyand Baloch warned that the Pakistani army and its allies would be held accountable for crimes against the Baloch people.

The BLA's latest offensive is part of the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist groups are demanding greater autonomy and recognition of Baloch rights. In recent years, attacks on military and paramilitary forces, along with government facilities, have intensified.

Separatist factions argue that the Baloch people face systemic marginalisation and exploitation, despite the province's wealth in natural resources. In response, Pakistan's military has pursued counterinsurgency campaigns to suppress the rebellion. However, human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns over reports of forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and excessive force during these operations.

Numerous accounts point to the widespread issue of disappearances, with civilians and activists allegedly detained without due legal process. Rights organisations argue that such tactics fuel fear and deepen mistrust, further straining relations between the Pakistani state and the Baloch population. (ANI)

