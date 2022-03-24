Black box of crashed Chinese plane found

Beijing, March 23

One of the two black boxes of the crashed China Eastern Airlines plane was found on Wednesday in a “severely damaged” condition by rescuers combing the site in vast forest mountainous area in southern China, amid fears that none of the 132 persons on board survived.

Two days on, distressing videos have emerged showing the Boeing 737-800 on a domestic flight nose-dived into the mountains on Monday crashing with an explosion leaving its debris in a vast forested area, making rescue efforts difficult.

A black box, which officials said is believed to be the cockpit recorder of the crashed passenger plane, was recovered by rescuers on Wednesday. Mao Yanfeng, head of the aviation accident investigation centre of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told the media that the black box was “severely damaged”. — PTI

Intriguing data

The fall The plane was at an altitude of 29,100 ft when it went into a high-speed dive; 20 seconds into the dive, the rate of descent slowed

Momentary respite Over the next 45 seconds, the dive was further arrested until the plane levelled off at 7,425 ft. It then began climbing.

Fatal dive About 15 seconds later, at 8,600 ft, the plane went into a second dive; 30 seconds later, plane slammed into the ground