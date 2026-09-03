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Home / World / ‘Black magic’ fears in Australia? CCTV shows Indian woman leaving lamp on Melbourne street

‘Black magic’ fears in Australia? CCTV shows Indian woman leaving lamp on Melbourne street

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:44 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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An Indian-origin resident in Melbourne’s west was left frightened after two strangers were caught on CCTV appearing to perform a mysterious ritual outside his home, sparking fears of possible “black magic”.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday evening at a T-intersection on Knowsley Avenue in Tarneit, a Melbourne suburb with a large migrant population.

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The resident, identified as Gurjeet, shared the CCTV footage with local news outlet Wyndham TV and said he was concerned by the unusual activity.

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What does the CCTV footage show?

The footage shows a woman dressed in activewear and slides carrying what appears to be a lit traditional Hindu lamp. She walks towards the middle of the street and places the lamp on the road.

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A bearded man wearing shorts, a T-shirt and slides accompanies her.

After placing the lamp, the woman appears to shuffle backwards and make a hand gesture towards the road surface. The pair then walk away, leaving the lamp burning at the intersection.

Gurjeet said the unexplained incident frightened him because he believed the ritual could be connected to “black magic”.

However, there is no independent evidence confirming that the act was related to black magic, and the identities and intentions of the two people seen in the CCTV footage remain unclear.

Mystery ritual sparks social media discussion

The unusual CCTV footage has prompted speculation about the possible meaning behind the ritual. While lamps and fire are used in several Hindu and South Asian religious and cultural practices, the footage alone does not establish what the pair were doing or why they left the lamp on the road.

The incident has nevertheless raised concerns among residents, with the mystery surrounding the ritual adding to the online discussion.

Authorities have not been reported as confirming any connection between the incident and alleged black magic.

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