Home / World / Blast at LA sheriff’s facility leaves 3 dead

Blast at LA sheriff’s facility leaves 3 dead

Reuters
Los Angeles, Updated At : 01:10 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
An explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility killed three deputies, Fox News and local media reported on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training in East Los Angeles. The spokesperson said the cause was under investigation and that they were not yet ready to confirm any deaths or injuries. The Los Angeles Times newspaper, citing unnamed sources, reported that a bomb squad was moving some explosives when the blast occurred.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on social media that she had spoken US Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli “about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles.” Bondi said that federal agents were at the scene and working to learn more.

