Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry, killing 4

Kabul, October 5
An explosion hit a mosque in Afghanistan's capital near the heavily fortified interior ministry compound on Wednesday, killing four people and wounding 25, a ministry spokesman said.
The government did not immediately say what caused the blast in Kabul, where Islamist militants have carried out a number of attacks in recent months.
"The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees," said interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor, who confirmed the casualty toll.
Italian NGO aid group Emergency, which runs a hospital in Kabul, said on Twitter that it had received 20 patients from the blast, two of whom were dead on arrival.
The interior ministry compound is in a secure area next to Kabul international airport.
The ruling Taliban have said they have secured the country since taking over in 2021 after a two-decade insurgency.
But although widespread fighting has ended, a series of blasts have hit urban centres in recent months.
An explosion at an education centre in West Kabul on Friday killed 53 people, most of them young women, according to the United Nations Mission to Afghanistan. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Contaminated’ Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO
Health Ministry launches probe into four alleged substandard...
No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K's Baramulla
Addressing a rally, Shah asks whether terrorism has ever ben...
Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April
MEA had reacted sharply to Ilham Omar’s visit to PoK
Himachal plays key role in defence; with AIIMS in Bilaspur, state will play important role in health sector too: PM Modi
Development in Himachal possible as people voted BJP to powe...
Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
The Ministry of Defence spokesperson from Tezpur says the mi...