Peshawar [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): Highlighting the worsening security breakdown and lawless conditions across the country, at least 11 people lost their lives and 20 others sustained injuries after a powerful bomb blast targeted a police checkpost in Aman Mela near Dera Ismail Khan’s Darazinda, as detailed by the Pakistani daily Dawn.

The violent incident unfolded at the Aman Mela checkpost situated near Mughal Kot and Darazinda along the DI Khan-Quetta Road, close to the volatile border separating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

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As stated by emergency services, the fatalities comprise eight men, two women and a child, while rescue personnel have been working to recover victims from the rubble.

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Law enforcement agencies stated that bomb disposal squads were rushed to the location to ascertain the nature and cause of the blast.

According to details highlighted in reports by Dawn, the wounded victims include several police personnel, customs officials and two civilians.

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Emergency responders reported that 20 injured individuals have received initial medical attention, with 18 of them subsequently referred to healthcare facilities in Darazinda and Mufti Mahmood Hospital in DI Khan for advanced treatment.

To bolster the evacuation effort, Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khan ordered the immediate dispatch of four additional ambulances accompanied by medical staff from DI Khan, an escalation of resources that was further emphasised in coverage by Dawn.

As noted in accounts published by Dawn, the security post is utilised by law enforcement agencies to maintain surveillance and conduct checks along the volatile DI Khan-Quetta transit route. (ANI)

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