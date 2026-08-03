BLF claims 97 Pakistani military personnel killed in July operations across Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan] August 3 (ANI): The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed that its fighters killed 97 Pakistani military personnel, seriously injured 15 others, and killed five individuals it described as informants during 48 operations conducted across 23 locations in Balochistan in July, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

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In its monthly operational report, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch stated that the operations were aimed at Pakistani military and state forces, military and economic infrastructure, communication networks, and surveillance systems. The statement said the attacks took place in Mastung, Khuzdar, Basima, Mand, Tump, Kahan, Chagai, Kharan, Kalat, Gomazi, Jhao, Quetta, Zamuran, Surab, Mashkel, Buleda, Karachi, Pasni, Rakhni, Naal, Khudan, Balnegwar, and Mashkay.

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According to the BLF, the objective of these operations was to cripple what it called Pakistan's "colonial structure" in Balochistan, stop the exploitation of the region's resources, and reduce the state's military influence. The group alleged that 97 Pakistani military personnel were killed and 15 were seriously wounded during July.

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It also claimed responsibility for killing five alleged informants and agents, taking what it described as the enemy's total personnel losses to 117, as reported by TBP.

Major Gwahram Baloch identified the July 22 attack on a large Pakistani military convoy at Macro Stop in the Khadkocha area of Mastung as the biggest and most lethal operation of the month. He claimed that the assault resulted in the deaths of 17 Pakistani military personnel and injuries to 10 others, while also causing significant damage to the convoy.

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The BLF further stated that its fighters set up blockades and assumed control of nine locations along major highways during July to disrupt Pakistani military supply routes and maintain what it described as operational superiority in the region.

The group claimed that seven Pakistani military convoys were ambushed, resulting in personnel casualties and material losses. It also said its fighters launched coordinated attacks on six major military camps and seven checkpoints, according to the TBP report.

On the operational front, the BLF claimed to have destroyed two drones used for aerial reconnaissance and surveillance, along with three ground surveillance cameras. It further alleged that 15 Pakistani military vehicles were destroyed in attacks and explosions, while five modern weapons were seized from Pakistani military personnel, as cited in the TBP report.

The statement added that the BLF employed a range of guerrilla tactics during July, including 16 heavy-weapon attacks, eight ambushes, five intelligence-based covert operations, four sniper attacks, two grenade launcher attacks, two improvised explosive device (IED) attacks, and one hand-grenade attack.

Major Gwahram Baloch said the BLF would continue carrying out its operations with "regularity, innovation, diversity and greater intensity" until what he described as the complete freedom and sovereignty of Balochistan, the TBP report noted. (ANI)

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