BLF claims attack on Pakistani forces in Kolwah, announces execution of alleged army informant

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 26 (ANI): The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has taken responsibility for an attack on Pakistani military forces in the Kolwah region and announced the execution of a person it accused of being an army informant, as stated by the group's spokesperson in a report from The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Advertisement

In a press release, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch reported that on the evening of December 23, at approximately 5:30 pm (local time), BLF fighters engaged Pakistani military personnel in the Kanichi area of Kolwah. He mentioned that the assault occurred while the forces were returning to their main base after conducting operations in the surrounding areas.

Advertisement

The statement indicated that BLF fighters employed heavy weaponry during the attack, which purportedly inflicted "severe damage" on both the military personnel and their vehicles. According to the spokesperson, the encounter lasted around half an hour.

Advertisement

Additionally, in the same statement, the BLF detailed the execution of an individual they accused of collaborating with the Pakistani military. Major Gwahram Baloch stated that on November 12, 2025, BLF fighters apprehended a man named Zahid s/o Nodi, a resident of Sandam in the Gishkore area, from the Hor locality, acting on intelligence received from the group's intelligence wing, as reported by TBP.

He stated that the detainee was questioned by the organisation's investigative team and allegedly confessed during interrogation to espionage for the Pakistani army in August 2024.

Advertisement

According to the BLF, the man acknowledged taking part in military checkpoints aimed at targeting BLF fighters on five separate occasions.

The spokesperson claimed that after verifying the allegations, the group's internal "justice institution" sentenced Zahid Nodi to death. He noted that the execution was carried out on the evening of December 22 at around 6:30 pm (local time) in the Garadi area of Gishkore, where the man was killed, as highlighted by the TBP report.

Major Gwahram Baloch further asserted that the BLF intends to undertake further actions against what it termed "enemy elements" based on information gathered during the interrogation.

The statement also accused individuals in the Kolwah region of being recruited and organised as informants and hit squad members to oppose the Baloch independence movement, under the guidance of someone identified as Jeeyand Sajidi.

The BLF spokesperson concluded by reaffirming that the organisation claims responsibility for the deaths of Pakistani military personnel and members of what it referred to as death squads in the Kolwah area, according to TBP's report. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)